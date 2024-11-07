Yaxley Runners pushed powerhouse teams all the way in Frostbite League race

Frostbite League runners.

​Yaxley Runners finished third in Sunday's Frostbite League race at Ferry Meadows, and were agonisingly close to winning with athletics power houses Hunts AC & Cambridge & Coleridge AC only just pipping them.

​Darren Wells was the leading Yaxley man finishing 11th with Danny Snipe six places further back.

Craig Bradley, Darren Hillier & Matt Grady all made the top 30 with Carl Baron & George Dove completing the male Yaxley scorers finishing 43rd & 44th.

The Yaxley ladies did even better with Kayleigh Longfoot the third lady over the line. Abi Branston was fifth & Ellie Piccaver 13th. Jayne Connor also had a good run placing 20th.

Ellie Piccaver ran well in the Frostbite League race at Ferry Meadows.

Tenth placed Steve Wilkinson was the first PANVAC man home with Paul Halford leading the Werrington team when placing 24th. Eye’s Adam Charlton was 35th.

Sam Cullen of Eye had a good run finishing as fourth lady with Kelly Maddy of Thorney in 15th. Yaxley are fourth in the overall standings after two races.

PANVAC’s Toby Staines ran superbly, winning the junior race & beating a strong group of Hunts AC athletes. Xander Gunn of Yaxley placed eighth.

PANVAC pair Esme Thorpe & Lauren Ayre were the eighth & ninth placed girls.

PANVAC placed fourth in the junior race. They are sixth in the overall junior standings with Yaxley fifth.

The next Frostbite League race is in March in Sunday, December 8. Further races are scheduled for January 12, February 2 and March 2.