Danny Snipe in action.

​Danny Snipe led the Yaxley charge taking fourth place in a time of 30.09, four seconds ahead of fif th-placed Brian Corleys of Bushfield Joggers.

Darren Wells and Luke Cossey, both of Yaxley, placed sixth and seventh in 31:30 and 31.44 respectively.

Darren Hillier placed ninth in 32:15. Carl Baron, Michael Branson and Kyle Ballantyne finished 13th,14th and 15th with Jacob Drury coming home in 19th.

Kayleigh Longfoot of Yaxley won the ladies race, placing 18th overall in 34:40.

PANVAC's Sarah Caskey was runner-up with a time of 35:59.

Thorney pair Zion Demba and Kelly Maddy finished third and fourth with respective times of 36:21 and 37:32.

Ros Loutit of Yaxley was the sixth lady home in 37:35.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PANVAC endured a tough day in their Championship Division fixture at Chelmsford.

Successes were at a premium and the team finished in eighth position.

However, there was the usual high quality performance from pole vaulter Angus Bowling who finished runner-up with a 4.52m personal best (PB).

Things could have looked better for the city club as they seemed set to pick up maximum points in the high jump courtesy of Dylan Phillips.

This was until the gale force wind started gusting even stronger, repeatedly blowing the bar off and even lifting the landing mat from the ground.

The officials were then left with little choice, but to abandon the event.

Abielle Hallas was the only PANVAC individual winner of the day, gaining maximum points in the B 2000m Steeplechase with a time of 11:22.60.

Samantha Marsh clocked 10:47.62 for third place in the A race

Alex Ingham made his mark in the javelin competition taking second place with a throw of 50.86m.

Dave Bush finished third in the B javelin. Bush, who is the men's team captain, led by example competing in five individual events.

Teenager Edward Judd finished fourth in the B 400m Hurdles, clocking a time of 54.65 on his National League debut.

Andrea Jenkins took third position with a hammer throw of 45.99m, and also finished fourth in the discus

It was a busy, but productive day for Jenny Smith who picked up PBs in the 400m hurdles, shot and discus.

WHISSENDINE 6

PANVAC's Daniel Lewis won the popular event in a time of 34.52.

Stamford Strider Mark Popple placed fourth, covering the undulating six-mile course in 35.55.

A strong Yaxley contingent was led home by ninth placed Darren Wells who clocked 37.06.

Yaxley provided the fourth, sixth and eighth placed ladies with Kayleigh Longfoot leading the trio home in 40.23.

Ellie Piccaver clocked 42.53 for sixth place while Ros Loutit crossed the line eighth in 43.33.

CITY OF NORWICH 10K

Helpston's Philippa Taylor won the prize for first over 55.

Despite running a, by her own high standards, disappointing time of 42.24, Taylor won her 200 plus runner strong age group by nearly three minutes.

MIDWEEK MEETING

PANVAC's Seb Beedell continued his quest to achieve a sub-two minute 800 metres at a midweek meeting at Loughborough.

The teenager had clocked 2:01.00 and 2:00.38 in recent outings, and was agonisingly close to his target again at Loughborough, winning his race in a time of 2:00.09.

