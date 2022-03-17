Yaxley Runners add a glorious new chapter to their club history

Yaxley Runners celebrate their Frostbite League success.

The thriving Hampton-based outfit went into the last fixture at Huntingdon knowing that second spot was theirs to lose.

And there was never much likelihood of that happening as their strong squad of runners finished fifth on the day with runaway league champions Hunts AC winning yet again. Peterborough & Nene Valley AC (PANVAC) placed third in the final standings.

Tesfay Teweled and Kai Chilvers, both of PANVAC, were the first locals home in sixth and seventh respectively.

Werrington’s Jack Green placed 11th with Scott Meadows of Bushfield one place further back. PANVAC’s Toby Hall placed 18th, and then the customary Yaxley procession followed.

Darren Hillier finished 20th and was followed by Mike Halcomb and Darren Wells in 24th and 25th with Micheal Branston four places further back.

While having no superstars in their ranks, Yaxley have a squad of solid committed athletes and they often flood the top 40 finishers in Frostbite races. It was no different this week as their seven scoring men all made the top 41.

PANVAC’s Sarah Caskey ran strongly to finish as fourth lady with her clubmate Hannah Knight in 13th. Thorney’s Kelly Maddy placed ninth while Claire Piercy was the leading Yaxley lady in 15th.

Thorney’s Elwood brothers, Tobias and Elijah, placed sixth and ninth in the junior race with Rosie Ackerman, also of Thorney, fifth girl.

Molly Doud of Werrington was the first local girl finishing as runner-up. Thorney were second junior team and also finished second in the end of season standings ahead of third placed PANVAC.