Yaxley man wins a national bowls title and he could yet claim a hat-trick
Former World Champion Nicky Brett from Yaxley claimed a win at the English Indoor Bowling Association Finals at Nottingham by skipping Huntingdon to a 17-12 final success in the fours event this week.
Brett’s hopes of a five-timer had already been dashed as he was beaten in the quarter-finals of the singles by the eventual winner from Dorchester, Martin Puckett, and lost in the opening round of the two-bowl singles, as did Stamford-based Stephen Harris, representing the Spalding club.
Brett still has the pairs and triples finals to play.
Meanwhile Brett’s club, Huntingdon, won the under 30 two-rink final against Hornsea, the team featuring his daughter Chloe and Whittlesey-based Joe Randall.
The local quartet of Paul Dalliday, Simon Law and brothers Ean and Tristan Morton helped Lincs to the Liberty Trophy inter-county championship, with a 26-13 rink win against Surrey in the final.
Peterborough’s Cliff Watson and Ray Keating are in over 60 pairs action on Sunday morning
Northants Bowling Federation finished fifth of nine counties in the Eversley Trophy, the double rink competition for county officers and past presidents.
They won three of their four matches at Newark on Sunday in terms of shots difference, but managed only three rink victories out of a possible eight.
Rinks: Les Sharp, Melvyn Beck, Graham Agger; Malcolm Squires, Barry Lawrence, Cliff Watson.