Yaxley man turns his attention to the World Indoor Bowls singles title after falling at the semi-final stage in the pairs competition
Yaxley man Nicky Brett’s hopes of regaining his World Indoor Bowls pairs title with long-standing partner Greg Harlow were dashed at the semi-final stage last night (January 10).
The pair were beaten 9-8, 10-5 by Scotland’s Stewart Anderson and Darren Burnett at the Potters Resort in Norfolk.
After scrambling a 2-1 tie-break win over England qualifiers Ashley Nethercliffe and Wayne Willgress in the opening round, Brett and Harlow progressed to the last four with a straight sets 8-6, 11-4 victory over the Anglo-Welsh pair of Les Gillett and Jason Greenslade.
Brett will now turn his attention to the singles competition. Having missed last year’s championships after injuring his wrist playing golf, Brett hopes to make up for lost time starting on Thursday (January 13).
Seeded two behind England’s defending champion Mark Dawes, who now plays his bowls out of the powerful Spalding club, Brett faces American qualifier Loren Dion with the mouth-watering prospect of a second round clash with record six-time winner Alex Marshall (Scotland).
Brett is also in action on Friday in the mixed pairs when he teams up with multi-medal winning England star Sophie Tolchard to face fellow England internationals Katherine Rednall and Robert Paxton.