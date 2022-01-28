Yaxley man selected for England’s Commonwealth Games bowls team

Nicky Brett in action.

Brett is part of a 10-player and five-man England squad. It will be the 47 year-old’s first appearance at a major outdoor games.

The regular title winner at World Indoor Bowls Championships was selected for World Bowls in Australia in 2020, but that was cancelled due to the pandemic,

Brett’s daughter Chloe was selected to make her senior England indoor debut in March, as was Stamford’s Stephen Harris, but the event, set for Belfast, has been put back to October because of Covid and certain restrictions applied by the devolved governments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England Commonwealth Games squad: Women: Amy Pharaoh, Lincolnshire; Sophie Tolchard, Devon; Jamie-Lea Winch, Leicestershire; Natalie Chestney, Devon; Sian Honnor, Kent.