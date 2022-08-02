Nick Brett (centre) after the Gold medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games. Photo: Nathan Stirk, Getty Images.

The “Brad Pitt of Bowls” became a viral sensation when his audacious and physics-defying bowl at the World Indoor Championships in 2020 racked up millions of views online.

Despite his celebrity status in the world of lawn bowls, Yaxley’s five-time World Indoor champion had to wait until 2022 to get his Commonwealth call.

The 48-year-old civil servant made up for lost time, winning gold in the most dramatic of circumstances as England let a 12-1 lead slip to 12-12 before taking the final two ends to win 14-12 and spark jubilant scenes at Victoria Park.

“It feels absolutely outstanding,” said Brett, who leapt into the arms of teammate Chestney as Australian Ben Twist’s final bowl went long. “One of the best feelings I’ve ever had in the game.

“We’ve all got a bucket list and a gold medal in a home Commonwealth Games is on my list.

“Playing with these two, who have played fantastically, is there too – they have been outstanding.”

The gold medal looked secure for Brett, Chestney, and Ridout as they led 12-1 after nine ends, but England versus Australia is seldom that simple.

The Australian trio of Twist, Barry Lester, and Carl Healey made a comeback more at home in the annals of classic Ashes Tests than in the quaint surroundings of Leamington Spa.

The Aussies fought back to level at 12-12 with two ends to play, before Chestney remained the calmest man on the green to draw one on the 17th end, and land another for good measure on the end to seal gold.

“I’m absolutely over the moon, I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet,” said Chestney. “There’s no feeling like it, the best moment of my career.”

Brett is a multiple World Indoor Campionships medal winner and bowls locally for Brampton near Huntingdon.