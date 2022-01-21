Yaxley man beaten by six-time world indoor bowls champion
Yaxley plumber Nicky Brett’s interest in the 2022 World Indoor Championships came to an end yesterday (January 20).
Friday, 21st January 2022, 5:35 pm
Brett, the number two seed, lost in straight sets to six-time World Champion Alex Marshall in his singles quarter-final.
Marshall took a tight first set 8-7 before easing to an 8-4 win in the second set.
Brett, a former champion, lost in the mens pairs quarter-finals with partner Greg Harlow and was beaten heavily in the quarter of the mixed pairs when partnering Sophie Tolchard.