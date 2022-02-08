World record for speedy Reidy at a Masters Grand Prix meeting

Sean Reidy in action.

The 41 year old Peterborough & Nene Valley Athletic Club member became the fastest over 40 in the history of the indoor 400m hurdles event.

Reidy ran 57:00 in the Masters Grand Prix meeting at Sheffield to take over three seconds off the previous record which had stood for two years.

First run in 2004 the indoor hurdles is a relatively new event, but is becoming increasingly popular due to the exciting nature of the race. It differs from the outdoor version in that the first 150m is run in lanes, after which the runners break and the final 250m becomes an inside lane free for all.

“It was good to break new ground,” Reidy said. “There are eight hurdles in total, and the last one is at the finish line when the body is at its most fatigued. There are usually bodies on the ground to hurdle even after you finish!”

Claire Smith who was number one in the national over 45s 400m rankings last year, got 2022 off to a steady start with a 63.85 clocking, while Dave Brown ran a 2:11.48 800m. Russ Dowers won his 800m race in 2:19.09.