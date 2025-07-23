World famous boxer and leading city club join forces in Queensgate to launch a 'place where future champions will be made'

Amir Khan (centre right) at the official opening of the new Top Yard Boxing Club premises.

Double World Champion Amir Khan was on hand to open a brand new city-based Boxing Academy named in his honour.

The Amir Khan Boxing Academy is based on the top floor of the Queensgate Shopping Centre. It’s been launched in partnership with the city’s high-performing Top Yard School of Boxing.

Amir Khan, who also won an Olympic silver medal, has a nine-year association with the club and its founders, brothers Hamad and Bilal Javed. The aim of the gym is simple – to get young people off the streets and into a boxing ring.

“Having Amir Khan with us to officially open the Academy was an unforgettable moment,” said Bilal Javed. “His presence meant the world to the young people and families who came out to support us. To see our dream finally become a reality, with Amir by our side, was incredibly emotional and inspiring for everyone involved. This is more than just a gym; it’s a place where future champions are made.”

The launch event was attended by hundreds of fans, local supporters, the Mayor of Peterborough Judy Fox, the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Mayor Paul Bristow, local councillors plus many young aspiring boxers, who had the chance to meet Amir Khan, tour the new facility, and take part in taster sessions and demonstrations.

Catherine Lambert, centre director at Queensgate, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the success of the opening event. To have someone of Amir’s stature involved in a project with such heart and purpose is an honour for Queensgate. This Academy isn’t just a gym – it’s a beacon of hope and opportunity for the young people of Peterborough.”

The creation of the Academy has been made possible thanks to the support of Queensgate Shopping Centre and Sparx Charity, both of whom were instrumental in securing the space and bringing the vision to life.