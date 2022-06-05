Adam Drake (left) in action for England Over 50s.

Drake will represent England in the Over 50s Masters World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa between September 30-October 10.

Before then Drake will compete in a four nations tournament in Bilbao, Spain at the end of July

Drake played in central midfield in all three matches as England won the Over 50s Home Internationals in Edinburgh.

Ireland were beaten 3-2, Scotland were seen off 2-0 and Wales were defeated 2-1 as Drake added to his huge collection of international medals.

This was Drake’s first tournament as an over 50, but he has previously collected age group gold medals with England at the 2012 World Cup and the 2013 European Championships as well as bronze medals at the 2014 & 2018 World Cups.