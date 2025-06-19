Wolves Den Boxing Club are 'making the right noise and beating all the right people.'

Amelia Kennedy.

There’s a relatively new boxing club on the prowl locally.

And the Wolves Den ABC have been delivering some great results in prestigious Box Cup events around the UK.

They recently picked up two gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze medals in the Ed Bilbey event in Lincolnshire where Amelia Kennedy won the best senior female fighter prize.

And the club were delighted to pick up three silver medals for Kennedy, Chloe Giglio and LIam Huntley at last weekend’s competitive Haringey Box Cup event.

Chloe Giglio.

Fresh from her gold medal at the Eb Bilbey competition, Kennedy took a step up in class in her stride in North London.

She started by shocking a Tri-Nations champion in her quarter-final with a front-footed, aggressive display which led to a comfortable points win.

Kennedy then took out an England international and a Tri-Nations silver medallist in her semi-final with another dominant display before she faced 50-bout veteran and National champion Dionne Mannion from North Shields.

It turned into a closely-contested scrap with Mannion just edging a split decision 3-2 to the disappointment of the city camp who felt their fighter had done enough to win.

Liam Huntley.

Giglio picked up her fourth medal in four Box Cups with another excellent performance. She pipped two-time Irish champion and World Championship quarter-finalist Rebecca Kavanagh in her semi-final which saw the first two rounds shared before Giglio carried out change of tactics instructions perfectly to win the final round.

That meant a clash with Farrah Cunliffe who was seeking a third straight Haringey Box Cup title. The final was a back-and-forth affair with the more experienced Cunliffe doing enough to win gold.

Huntley had to box three times in three days for the first time in his career and coped well to reach his final.

He delivered a sensational display to beat World Championship bronze medallist Ankit Khatana to win unanimously on points. Khatana had won 101 of his 125 previous fights, but Huntley knocked him down in the first round with a hook to the head and controlled the tempo thereafter to book a semi-final spot.

Another unanimous points win against a former National Champions followed before Huntley went into the final against an England international who was also a three-time National Champion and a treble winner at Haringey.

Huntley competed well, but silver was still a good effort at a new weight.

"As a first year club the results speak for themselves and we are making the right noise and beating all the right people,” said coach Reece Redmond.

The Wolf Den Club is based at the Eagles Business Centre in Yaxley (PE73PU) and is run by volunteer coaches Redmond and Callum St Romaine.

The club’s Instagram page is @thewolvesdenabc and you can join through that page or by contacting the club on 07860 296327 and arrange a free trial session.