Martin Adams. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire.

Adams, from Market Deeping, breezed through his first two matches beating Bob Anderson 8-2 and Lisa Ashton 8-0 and looked set to storm through his semi-final against Scotland’s Robert Thornton after taking a 7-3 lead in a race to nine.

But Thornton reeled off six leg wins in a row to pinch the best quality match of the entire tournament at the Bonus Arena in Hull.