Wisbech Town manager quits to take over at Spalding United - caretaker-team appointed by the Fenmen
Brett Whaley has left Northern Premier Midlands Division strugglers Wisbech Town to manage divisional rivals Spalding United.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 3:01 pm
Wisbech are deep in relegation trouble, while Spalding are in mid-table. Former Posh star Gaby Zakuani quit as Spalding boss last month.
Whaley’s first game in charge should be a home game against play-off chasing Carlton on December 27 when Wisbech have a big game against fellow strugglers Soham when an ‘interim’ management team of Chris Lenton and former March Town boss Arran Duke will take charge of the Fenmen.