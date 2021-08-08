Will Peterborough Panthers star Hans Andersen be the man to trump the Aces on Monday?

Hans Andersen leads the way for Panthers.

Andersen is the latest big name to find himself in the lower reaches of the strong all-round Panthers side, following in the footsteps of Chris Harris and Ulrich Ostergaard.

Monday’s trip to the National Speedway Stadium is their second of the season having held the strongly fancied Aces to a draw on Bank Holiday Monday in May.

Now Andersen wants plenty of points on a personal level, but he insists that’s always been the case.

“I just want to win every race whether I’m at number one or number seven,” Andersen said.

“It just shows how strong the Peterborough team is this year.

“Ulrich has gone from number seven to number one, ‘Bomber’ (Harris) went from number five to number seven and now I’ve gone from number two to Number seven. It just shows how level we are.”

The rider replacement facility is in place for Ostergaard who is back in Denmark recovering from wrist and back injuries. It means his four programmed rides can be spread around the remainder of the team.

The Aces include 2019 Panthers favourite Charles Wright and sensational youngster Dan Bewley has gone to their number one spot after a run of fine form. He scored a full maximum last Monday on his home track.

Third-placed Panthers can limb back to the top of the table with a maximum points haul tomorrow. Belle Vue are currently second, one point ahead of the city side.

Leaders Wolverhampton are also in action tomorrow thoug, at home to bottom club King’s Lynn.

BELLE VUE: Dan Bewley, Richie Worrall, Steve Worrall, Charles Wright, Brady Kurtz, Tom Brennan, Ricky Wells.