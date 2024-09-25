Will Peterborough Cycling Club man revel on the gravel in Belgium?

Jamie Murray after the Wales Gravel Race.

Jamie Murray of Peterborough Cycling Club will compete in the Union Cycliste International (UCI) Gravel World Championships in Belgium next month.

​Gravel racing combines elements of road and mountain biking, and is typically held on unsealed roads like gravel, forest tracks, and farm roads.

PCC men Malcolm Smith and Jamie Murray took part in the recent UCI Wales Gravel Race and both performed well over a 69-mile course with more than 6,000m of climbing.

Smith finished second in the 60-64 category and Murray just missed out on the podium with a fourth place finish in the 45-49 category in very tough conditions on a demanding course.

Murray’s World Gravel Championship race is held on Sunday, October 6.

The 181km race across rolling terrain will start in Halle and finish in Leuven, passing through the Brabantse Wouden forest region.

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to attend the event, with fan zones along the course.

CYCLO CROSS

Jack Eastman-Nye at the Leicester Cyclo Cross event.

Hardy Peterborough Cycling Club racers also took part in the opening Leicester Cyclo Cross round last weekend.​

Murray was again in good form and finished as fourth 4th vet and 15th overall, while Oscar Smith came 14th in the senior race and 25th overall.

And clubmate Jack Eastman-Nye was 23rd in the senior race and 45th overall in a competitive event in tough conditions.