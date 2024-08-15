Whittlesey Manor captain Michael Humphreys receives the Munday Shield from Peterborough League president Brian Hutchins.

​The second of the three Peterborough League Cup Finals produced the same winners as in the first one.

​Having retained the Rowlett Cup the previous week, Whittlesey Manor kept possession of the Munday Shield, while Yaxley, the first-ever Plate winners in the Rowlett, repeated the feat in the Munday Plate, both finals being played at Wittering.

Whittlesey Manor were 45-26 winners against CoP Molins A, while Yaxley defeated CoP City 46-30 in the Plate decider.

Tomorrow (Friday) at Bourne, Whittlesey Manor bid to complete the full set when they face Yaxley in the Mick Lewin Trophy final (the Over 55 KO Cup).

Peterborough League president Brian Hutchins presents the Munday Shield Plate award to Yaxley captain Mike Gordon.

SCORES

Munday Shield

Whittlesey names first: Roger Stevens, Mick Linnell, Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin lost to Neil Colcott, Gareth Dickenson, Roger Strong, Dudley Smith 20-19; Stuart Agger, Tom Fielding, Graham Agger, John Earl beat Thomas Polkey, Ian Martin, Andy Cox, Gavin Jinks 26-6.

Munday Plate

Yaxley names first: Luigi Caporale, Marlene Osborne, Eugene King, Gill King lost to Bob Goodall, Jessica Bolam, Allan Riddick, Bryan Bolam 19-17; Luke Murray, Mike Randall, Mike Gordon, Peter Marchant beat, Graham Bramwell, Terry Perks, Mark Fowler, Colin Lake 28-11.

Local bowlers have headed to Leamington and Skegness seeking National titles.

Parkway brothers Ean and Tristan Norton, are in pairs action at Leamington on Sunday along with Simon Leader (Brampton) who is in the senior singles.

At Skegness, Parkway pair Paul Dalliday and young Ollie Jeapes, along with Langtoft's Angela Cox are all bidding for a hat-trick of titles.

Northants managed only one National title last year courtesy of Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) in the senior singles, and he's back again to defend the crown.

Brampton players Mack May, Jorja Jackson, Chloe Brett and Rebecca Moorbey are also in Leamington representing Hunts as are Somersham bowlers Pauline Whittlesey, Sharon Jakes, Sandra Day and Janet Chapman.