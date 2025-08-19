Whittlesey Manor complete a double hat-trick of Peterborough Bowls League Cup successes, plus Plate win for Stamford

Peterborough League president Alistair Patterson and Deeping president Terri Handley with the successful Whittlesey Manor squad after the Mick Lewin Trophy final.

Whittlesey Manor have completed a clean sweep of the three Peterborough League cup competitions for the second year running.

Having already retained the Rowlett Cup and Munday Shield, they completed the hat-trick with a 55-48 defeat of City of Peterborough City A in the Mick Lewin Trophy final at Deeping.

It was nip and tuck throughout most of the match, but 12 shots over the last three ends from the rink of Roger Stevens, Michael Humphreys and Roger Martin tipped the scales in Manor's favour.

On adjoining rinks, Stamford defeated Crowland 54-42 in the Lewin Plate final, the competition for first round losers.

Mick Lewin Trophy Plate winners Stamford with Peterborough League president Alistair Patterson and Deeping president Terri Handley.

RESULTS

MICK LEWIN TROPHY FINAL

WHITTLESEY MANOR 55, CITY OF PETERBOROUGH CITY A 48 (Manor rinks first):

Roger Stevens, Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin 24, Fiona Richardson, Andy Cox, Fred Richardson 14; Alec Emery, Philip Burbridge, Phil Symonds 14, Bob Goodall, Peter Leaton, Geoff Hedges 18; Dave Corney, Mick Linnell, Graham Agger 17, Derek Briers, Phil Martin, Alan Riddick 16.

MICK LEWIN PLATE FINAL

STAMFORD 54, CROWLAND 42 (Stamford rinks first):

Kevin Vinter, Sue Seed, Chris Ford 15, Brian Davis, Dennis Cottom, Robin Harris 14; Elizabeth Wallace, Len Marshall, Dennis Starbuck 18, Peter Haselgrove, Mick Croft, Andy Farrow 18; Moira Holroyd, Ken Simmonds, Paul Bailey 21, Jan McDougall, Frank Hall, Tony Wigston 10.