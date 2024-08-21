Whittlesey Manor complete a clean sweep of the Peterborough League Cups

Peterborough League president Brian Hitchins presents the Mick Lewin Trophy to Whittlesey Manor captain Dave Corney.

​Whittlesey Manor have completed a clean sweep of the Peterborough League's cup competitions.

​Having already retained both the Rowlett Cup and Munday Shield, they completed the hat-trick by defeating Yaxley 57-30 in the Mick Lewin Trophy final at Bourne.

The plate competition was won by West Ward who defeated Longthorpe 62-54 in the final played at the same venue.

West Ward's Richard Day receives the Mick Lewin Plate competition award from Peterborough League president Brian Hitchins.

Whittlesey Manor 57, Yaxley 30 (Manor rinks first): Alec Emery, Mick Linnell, Graham Agger beat Luigi Caporale, Peter Marchant, Andrew Cooper 17-9; Roger Stevens, Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin beat, Les Sharp, Gill King, Robert Heath 20-10; Philip Burbridge, Melvyn Beck, Phil Symonds beat Tony Duthie, Jenny Mosley, Roy Senior 20-11.

West Ward 62, Longthorpe 54 (West Ward rinks first): Martin Godhard, Mike Fletcher, Ken Irwin beat Jane Lilley, Andrew Shaw, Terry Dullea 21-12; Chris Simpson, Chrissy Richards, Dave Hilton drew with Greg Boyall, Gordon Lilley, Dick Harrison 20-20; Steve Johnson, Brian Swann, Richard Day lost to Bridget Jay, Colin Weld, Richard Jay 22-21.

Hunts bowler Mack May (Brampton) was beaten in the opening round of the Bowls England men's singles at Leamington 21-15 by Suffolk's Andrew Last.

The women’s four rink of Pauline Whittlesey, Sharon Jakes, Sandra Day and Janet Chapman (Somersham) beat Worcestershire 15-9 and Surrey 20-15 before losing 18-14 to Bedfordshire in the last 16.