Whittlesey Manor complete a clean sweep of the Peterborough League Cups
Having already retained both the Rowlett Cup and Munday Shield, they completed the hat-trick by defeating Yaxley 57-30 in the Mick Lewin Trophy final at Bourne.
The plate competition was won by West Ward who defeated Longthorpe 62-54 in the final played at the same venue.
RESULTS
Whittlesey Manor 57, Yaxley 30 (Manor rinks first): Alec Emery, Mick Linnell, Graham Agger beat Luigi Caporale, Peter Marchant, Andrew Cooper 17-9; Roger Stevens, Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin beat, Les Sharp, Gill King, Robert Heath 20-10; Philip Burbridge, Melvyn Beck, Phil Symonds beat Tony Duthie, Jenny Mosley, Roy Senior 20-11.
West Ward 62, Longthorpe 54 (West Ward rinks first): Martin Godhard, Mike Fletcher, Ken Irwin beat Jane Lilley, Andrew Shaw, Terry Dullea 21-12; Chris Simpson, Chrissy Richards, Dave Hilton drew with Greg Boyall, Gordon Lilley, Dick Harrison 20-20; Steve Johnson, Brian Swann, Richard Day lost to Bridget Jay, Colin Weld, Richard Jay 22-21.
Hunts bowler Mack May (Brampton) was beaten in the opening round of the Bowls England men's singles at Leamington 21-15 by Suffolk's Andrew Last.
The women’s four rink of Pauline Whittlesey, Sharon Jakes, Sandra Day and Janet Chapman (Somersham) beat Worcestershire 15-9 and Surrey 20-15 before losing 18-14 to Bedfordshire in the last 16.