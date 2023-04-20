Whittlesey boxing brothers shine in Billericay and Eastern Counties titles for Top Yard and Police Club fighters

Police Club fighters and coaches Chris Baker, Reggie Baker, Zayne Hussain, Kyryl Malyk, Paul Goode and Vicki Baker.

​Jerrymike won his 44kg final against Lewis Smith of the Allcomers Club in Cambridge on a split decision after a terrific scrap.

Patrick took his title with a unanimous points win over Oscar Hill from Sudbury Boxing Club .

The brothers are members of Whittlesey ABC and this was their first foray into competitive schoolboy tournaments.

Top Yard fighters and coaches Bilal Javed, Lewis Burton, Beanie-Joe Foster, Akif Shirazi and Henry Doe.

Coach Gary Morris said: “The brothers are a great credit to amateur boxing and Whittlesey ABC. They are polite young men who have dedicated themselves to boxing. We believe this is just the beginning for two future stars.”

​TOP YARD

Lewis Burton (12) won an Eastern Counties 38kg title for the city’s Top Yard club, beating Michael Smith from the Albion Boxing Academy in Cambridge.

It was a battle between two unbeaten boys and Burton took the verdict thanks to a fast start and some strong defence when coming under pressure in the final round.

Burton delivered solid head shots and his excellent fitness was also vital in securing the win.

Clubmate Beanie-Joe Foster (12) struggled to get going against his 34kg Billericay opponent Connor Gallagher.

Unbeaten Gallagher was the taller lad and used his range very well making it difficult for Foster to get inside. Foster dug deep but just could not get close enough to land his shots and lost on points.

​POLICE CLUB

Kyryl Malyk (12) won a brilliant toe-to-toe fight against Joe Pilkington from the Albion ABC to take an Eastern Counties U38kg title.

Malyk dominated every round landing some quality power shots to the head and body. He controlled the centre of the ring to seal a unanimous points win.

Reggie Baker fought well in the class ‘B’ under 46kg category v Jackson Newman from the Longs ABC club in Essex, but lost a tight points verdict.

The club’s Zayne Hussain (10) won his debut fight impressively on points in an Eastern Counties v Home Counties match.