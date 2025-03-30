When Champions Trophy snooker returns to the Court Club

Harvey Chandler.

Harvey Chandler will start as tournament favourite at snooker's Champions Trophy at the Court Club, Bretton next Sunday (April 6).

The Northamptonshire-based star, who has only just returned from Turkey after suffering an agonising deciding frame defeat in his bid to return to the professional ranks after a three year absence, will begin his quest for the title, and the £500 top prize, against former Legends Tour number one Russell Huxter.

Other ties of interest include Ipswich's Paul Sparrow facing Nathan Jones, Warrington's Josh Thomond, who plays in his World Championship qualifier on Tuesday, against Duncan Ralph, veteran Vaughan Lutkin, who is hoping continue his recent resurgence of form that led him to last month's Shoot-Out final, tackles Richard Parker, whilst Peterborough duo Steve Martin and Steve Singh will renew their local rivalry in an absorbing first round contest.

All matches are best-of-5 frames up to the final, which will be best-of-3.