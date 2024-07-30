Lilly Davies with her National silver medal.

​City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPs) are celebrating two National Championship medals.

​Lilly Davis (17) won a superb silver medal in the 400m individual medley and clubmate Vanessa Cimermanova (16) claimed a brilliant bronze medal in the 50m backstroke in the Great British Aquatics Summer Championships in Sheffield.

The competition attracts the best swimmers in the country with COPs seeing an impressive 19 members, including relay contenders, qualifying to take part in elite company.

And, despite opposition from university-funded and larger city clubs, the COPs delivered 16 finalists and recorded an 81% personal best success rate.

Vanessa Cimermanova with her National bronze medal.

These achievements are particularly notable given the club's current lack of a home pool, following the recent closure of the Regional Pool in the city.

"We are incredibly proud of our swimmers," said COPs head coach Ben Negus.

"Their hard work and resilience are evident in their performances.

"Competing against much larger and well-funded clubs, our swimmers have shown that determination and talent can overcome significant challenges."

COPs qualifiers for the National Open Water Championships.

The other COPs swimmers taking part in the Nationals were Jacob Bacon ​​(14​), Patryk Nowak (14), Kieran Ng​​ (14​), Orlando Dearing​ (16), Kian Lee​ (16), Josh Sackree (​16​), Jack Swindale​ (16), Sadie Hunter​ (16), Olivia Minett​ (16), Belle Cameron (17), Megan Donovan​ (17) and Hannah Willis​ (18​).

COPs also had 10 members in action in the Swim England Open Water National Championships in Rother Valley Country Park last weekend after a recent qualification event in Norfolk when many won trophies.

At the Open Water Nationals the club’s results were…

7.5k: Daniel Moyses - finished 7th.

5k girls: Emma Cushions finished 11th; Isla Stewart finished 29th and Freya Gysling’s finished 30th in the 14 years age group.

Annabelle Kett finished 17th the 15 years age group.

5k boys: George Heather finished 23rd in the 14 years age group; Charlie Rheus finished 12th and Frank Lamb finished 13th respectively in the 15 years age group.