Top Yard Boxing Club’s Westley Smith (16) won a quarter-final fight in the Eastern Counties Development Championships in Tilbury.

Boxing at 66kg the unbeaten star had too much power and skill for his Colchester-based opponent, Zack Marks. Smith was aggressive from the start, regularly landing clean head shots. Both were tall rangy boxers, but Smith's aggression and power gave him the advantage.

After forcing two standing eight counts the referee had to step in to stop the punishment, ending the fight in the third round.

Smith has now won all 5 of his fights, stopping his last three opponents. He boxes again this weekend in the regional semi-final.