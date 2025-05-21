Two top rankings for the local cue sports ace after a thrilling finale in Surrey pool tournament
The resident Bourne Snooker Centre professional came out on top of a high-class 64-man field to win a £700 first prize. Gray now heads the Southern Senior Tour and International Rules Pool Tour rankings.
Gray had a comfortable start in Redhill as his first scheduled opponent failed to turn up and he then beat Maidenhead’s Matt Kay 6-0 in the second round.
It then became considerably tougher as Gray came from 3-1 down to beat Mick Ferguson from Uxbridge 6-3 in the last 16. In the quarter-final he beat Kent pool legend Ian Hubbard 6-4 in an outstanding contest. Kent played perfectly to lead 4-1, but Gray then also delivered some error-free pool to win five frames in a row.
Peter Mullaney, who beat tour pro Dylan Leary in his quarter-final, was next up in the last four and Gray eased home 6-3 against a player who had beaten him in the final of the first event of the season.
Gray looked set to finish runner-up when falling 5-2 down in the final to Kent’s Ian Kettel. But the local man rallied to 5-5 and then took advantage of a last-frame miss by Kettel to sneak a 6-5 win and make an extra £400 in prize money.