Two top rankings for the local cue sports ace after a thrilling finale in Surrey pool tournament

By Alan Swann
Published 21st May 2025, 12:00 BST
Mark Gray (right) with fellow finalist Ian Kettel.
Local cue sports star Mark Gray maintained two number one pool rankings with a win in a Southern Seniors Tour event at the Spots and Stripes club in Redhill, Surrey.

The resident Bourne Snooker Centre professional came out on top of a high-class 64-man field to win a £700 first prize. Gray now heads the Southern Senior Tour and International Rules Pool Tour rankings.

Gray had a comfortable start in Redhill as his first scheduled opponent failed to turn up and he then beat Maidenhead’s Matt Kay 6-0 in the second round.

It then became considerably tougher as Gray came from 3-1 down to beat Mick Ferguson from Uxbridge 6-3 in the last 16. In the quarter-final he beat Kent pool legend Ian Hubbard 6-4 in an outstanding contest. Kent played perfectly to lead 4-1, but Gray then also delivered some error-free pool to win five frames in a row.

Peter Mullaney, who beat tour pro Dylan Leary in his quarter-final, was next up in the last four and Gray eased home 6-3 against a player who had beaten him in the final of the first event of the season.

Gray looked set to finish runner-up when falling 5-2 down in the final to Kent’s Ian Kettel. But the local man rallied to 5-5 and then took advantage of a last-frame miss by Kettel to sneak a 6-5 win and make an extra £400 in prize money.

