Two top prizes for super bowlers from Peterborough & District Bowls Club, plus county disappointment and national joy

From the left, Greg Harlow, Mick Sidney, Colin Lyth, Jim Pryor, Russell Roe and David King-Taylor.

​Peterborough & District Bowls Centre won two prestigious trophies at an event at Potters Leisure Centre, the venue for the World Indoor Championships.

​The city club sent 49 bowlers to the Norfolk coast and they returned with ‘Top Club’ and ‘Top Team’ prizes after a tough competition against clubs from all over the country.

Peterborough & District fielded 10 teams in the event and one of them reached the final where they defeated St. Margaret’s Club from Leicester.

The winning team was Mick Sidney, Colin Lyth, Jim Pryor and Russell Roe and they received their prize from four-time World Champion Greg Harlow and Paul Robson, the President of Bowls England.

From the left, Brenda Robinson, Yvonne Monaghan, Joan Baker and Pam Seymour.

Peterborough & District also saw a team of Brenda Robinson, Yvonne Monaghan, Joan Baker and Pam Seymour reach the semi-finals and that consistency ensured the ‘Top Club’ prize came back with them.

FREE BOWLS

Peterborough & District offer a free taster session, Call Martin Bunning on 07879 853349.

Bunning said: “Bowls is a great sport for everyone, whatever your age or gender or physical fitness. Bowls provides exercise for the body and the mind and I guarantee you will make lots of new friends.”

COUNTY BOWLS

Northants’ slender hopes of retaining the English Bowling Federation's Derbyshire Trophy were finally extinguished on Sunday when the A team were narrowly beaten at bottom side North Essex, writes Melvyn Beck.

Rink honours were shared at two apiece, but North Essex took the overall honours 86-84 to claim 10 of the 14 points on offer.

Northants' rink wins came from team captain Simon Law and Tristan Morton.

Northants are scheduled to complete their programme away to Norfolk on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Northants B were beaten 98-75 at Hunts who are set to take over from Northants A as Southern Section champions.

Mick Linnell's rink provided the solitary success, although two of the other three rinks were narrowly beaten.

Results

A Team: Stuart Agger, Trevor Collins, Simon Law won 25-17; Wayne Morris, Brian Martin, John Earl lost 17-27; Michael Humphreys, Paul Dalliday, Tristan Morton won 23-19; Louise Harris, Graham Agger, Stephen Harris lost 19-23.

B team: Malcolm Mitchell, Ally McNaughton, Mike Anderson lost 20-24; Martin Prudhoe, Neil Wright, Mick Linnell won 21-18; Peter Linnell, Mick Porter, Roger Martin lost 15-35; Peter Smith, Dudley Smith, Kevin Vinter lost 29-21.

ENGLAND BOWLS

Local bowler Chloe Brett captained the England women's under 25 team to success in the British Isles International Series in Aberdeen over the weekend.

She skipped a rink that included fellow Hunts bowlers Rebecca Moorbey and Jorja Jackson to two wins out of three.

After beating Ireland and Wales, England prevented Scotland winning it for the third year in a row by defeating the hosts by just one shot in the final match of the series.