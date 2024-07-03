From the left, ​Taylor Jeffrey, Rob Taylor and Elise Serniak-Taylor at the World Kickboxing Association World championships.

​Taylors Academy of Sport Karate (TASK) youngsters claimed six gold medals between them at the World Kickboxing Association World Championships in Motherwell, Scotland.

​Taylor Jeffrey and Elise Serniak-Taylor won a hat-trick of titles apiece, while there was also a fine performance from 10 year-old Markuss Nikolajevs who fought superbly to win a silver and a bronze medal.

Jeffrey actually won six individual medals as she picked up a silver and two bronze medals to go with her three golds.

She can be described as a ‘world champion’ in the girls (12-13 years) full contact kickboxing (ring sports), the girls (12-14) low kick light kickboxing, and finally in the girls (12-14) K1 kickboxing category which allows for knees to be used alongside the kicks to the legs.

Serniak-Taylor won her world titles in girls (8-9) full contact kickboxing (ring sports), girls (10-11) light continuous kickboxing and the girls (10-11) point fighting category.

The latter two golds were delivered by phenomenal final performances as Serniak-Taylor was the youngest female fighter in the Championships at 8 years old, and was fighting older girls way above her normal 8-9 year old category.

Nikolajevs reached the final in the boys (10-11) boxing category and after three rounds of a very close fight the judges gave the decision to his opponent.

A silver medal was still a fine effort and he followed it up with a well- earned bronze in the the boys (10-11) low kick light category.

The TASK trio were all representing England at a high-level event and their success was another testament to the coaching standards at a club run by multiple world champion, and regular PT Sports Personality of the Year winner, Rob Taylor.

Taylor took up martial arts aged 10 and became skilled in judo, kung fu and taekwondo, winning constantly in events all over the world before rupturing a disc in his spine during a competition.

Remarkably, after a lengthy absence, Taylor fought back and went on to win a ninth world title at the age of 51!