The Topyard squad and coaches.

After a first-round stoppage Freddie Brooks secured his place in the pre quarters. His form continued where he dominated all three rounds beating Louise Kirwin from Southern Counties to secure his place in the 67kg quarter final next week.

John Doe also secured his quarter-finals place beating Jack Harrop. John boxed smart picking of his opponent and did more than enough to win his 52kg contest. Doe joins club mates Freddie Brooks and Aamir Shirazi who all box at the weekend in the quarter finals in Essex.

Junayd Ali, Amat Jobe and Imraan Shirazi all put in solid performances but didn’t get the decision and go out of the competition.

There were also great performances from Faraz Abid who boxed on the Hoddeston show against a very experienced Irish elite, Anthony Malanphy.

Abid showed his class and experience, in his 49th bout and won unanimously. Also boxing the following day on the Epic Golden Gloves home show in Newark.

Abid continued his form with another classy performance to win unanimously in his 50th bout in amateur boxing. Abid outclassed his opponent Sam Smith in the first two round and was close to stopping his opponent in th 3rd after giving him two standing counts.

Newby, Jayden Notice (14) showed that he has natural talent and power. Taking on Aaron Layboun who already had 3 bouts with two wins on his side,