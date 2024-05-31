Top Yard's Aamir strikes gold again, while Police youngsters impress

Aamir Shirazi is lifted up by clubmate Amat Jobe with Shae Gowler and Top Yard Boxing club coaches also pictured in Manchester

Talented teenager Aamir Shirazi fought his way to more golden success in a prestigious Box Cup event.

Top prospect Shirazi won a Box Cup title in Grantham the previous week and he followed up in the 54kg category in Manchester when he took on Matthew McDonagh from Dukes BC, Omagh.

The Irish champion, in his 50th bout, wanted to make a mark but the talented Shirazi was on top form again and he picked off his Irish opponent in all three rounds.

The Irish champion couldn’t work Shirazi out as he boxed at range and switched from orthodox to southpaw to score easily. Shirazi was too slick and controlled and scored regularly making the judges job easy and winning unanimously.

Top Yard teammates Amat Jobe and Shae Gowler also boxed well against high-quality Irish opponents in Manchester, but settled for silver medals.

Gowler (60kg) just missed out in a very close 3-2 split decision against Daniel O’Neil from Armagh Down DS after winning the first round of a crowd-pleasing all-action contest, while Jobe also lost on points after a great effort against multi-champion Terry McEntee from DCU BC.

Jobe pressured an international fighter with his power in the early stages, but experience and fitness eventually won the day.

The Police Club saw 11 year-old Martin Owen McDonagh win his first competitive fight unanimously on points against a more experienced and unbeaten opponent in Halstead, Essex with a performance that belied his young age.