Top Yard's Aamir just pipped in his bid to claim a rare Manchester Box Cup double

Aamir Shirazi (right) with father and coach Akif Shirazi.

Top Yard Boxing Club star Aamir Shirazi just missed out on his bid to secure a rare Manchester Box Cup double.

Shirazi won gold at the prestigious event at the Leigh Sports Village last year and cruised back into the 57kg final with a polished semi-final win against Yorkshire’s Frazer Broadhead from Batley ABC. Shirazi won every round comfortably to take him into the final against another top teenage talent Tyree Holden from Fleetwood ABC.

On paper the boxers were very evenly matched having shared 110 amateur fights between them. The fight was streamed live on YouTube by Sky Sports and it drew great praise from commentators including pro boxer Savannah Marshall.

There was very little between Shirazi and Holden in the first round, but the city lad looked to have nicked the second round before appearing to land the cleaner shots in the third and final round.

Marshall thought Shirazi had won, but the judges delivered a narrow verdict to Holden in what had been a nail-biting and high-class thriller of a fight.

Father and coach Akif Shirazi said: “To win the Manchester Box Cup two years running would have been a great achievement, but Aamir still really made a name for himself by performing at the highest level in amateur boxing.

"It was a proud moment for him and his Top Yard club.”

The club and the Shirazis thank Top Yard sponsor Millfield Autos and Aamir’s personal sponsors Creams Cafe, CBS Power Tools Ltd, We Sell Any Car, Matthews & Co Heating, Ten 10 Diner, Momins Sports Therapy, Youth Dreams Project and S.Q Tyres.