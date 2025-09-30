Top Yard's 10 year-old boxer is four-some, Tom the triathlon completes a strong season, plus the latest snooker and golf news

Dan Connors (right, front) with coach Shujah Saqlain and younger brother Billy Connors.

Top Yard Boxing club 10 year-old Dan Connors has made it four wins from four competitive bouts.

Connors took on a taller boy in Frankie Cooley at 35kg at the St Ives Home Show, but rose to the occasion to claim a unanimous points verdict.

Connors was always on the front foot and pushed his opponent around the ring with effective jabs and clean straight shots. His relentless pressure and supreme technical boxing saw him dominate every round.

TRIATHLON

PACTRAC athlete Tom Hughes finished a creditable 16th in the National Youth and Junior Super Series competition.

The best young triathletes in the country have been competing against each other all season and the final race took place at Mallory Park with the local 17 year-old finishing 22nd to drop one place to 16th in the final standings.

Elsewhere PACTRAC’s Katie Tasker making a long-awaited comeback in the Sprint-Plus Triathlon at Hever Castle, finishing as first female in 10th place overall.

Katie swam 800 metres in the murky lake at just 13 degrees, before cycling a hilly 25-miles on constantly undulating roads and finishing with a 5-mile off-road run. She finished in 2.26.38 to also win her age group.

Meanwhile, Amy Mellor finished 3rd overall in the 2,500 metre swim at the save multi-sports event. Amy chose not to wear a wetsuit and wasn’t worried by the 13 degree temperature as she finished behind two wetsuit-clad swimmers and just 15 seconds ahead of the next non-wetsuit swimmer in 44:12.

Steve Hope was also at Hever Castle and competed in the Standard Distance Triathlon which attracted some of the best athletes in the country, finishing 11th in his age group in 2.58.01.

Richard Moys finished 13th in the East Leake end-of-season Sprint Triathlon (400m, 13-miles, 3.1 miles). This was his first open triathlon for a few years and he finished in 65.46, good enough for third in his age group.

SNOOKER

An exciting day's snooker is guaranteed when the sixth edition of the Six Reds Championship gets underway at the Court Club, Bretton, on Sunday.

Ely's in-form Australian Ryan Thomerson, who won last month's Masters Cup, will be among the favourites for the £450 first prize, alongside defending champion Paul Sparrow and Lincoln's reigning Shoot-Out winner Gary Skipworth.

Eight local hopefuls, including regulars Steve Martin, Vaughan Lutkin and Paul Newman, will also be in the 16-player field of the Legends Tour event, which sees the top two from each of the four groups go through to the knockout stages.

All matches are best-of-5 frames with play commencing at 10am.

Latest Peterborough League results and standings

Division One (all played 4): 1 Yaxley RBL 19pts, 2 Broadway A 17pts, 3 Parkway A 14pts, 4 Broadway Foreigners 12pts, 5 Orton Sports Bar A 12pts, 6 Whittlesey Cons A 9pts, 7 Broadway Battlers 8pts, 8 Sawtry B 5pts.

Results: Whittlesey Cons A 3, Broadway A 2; Broadway Foreigners 2, Yaxley RBL 3 (Ryan Mitchell 45 break).; Ortongate Sports Bar A 4, Broadway Battlers 1; Parkway A 5, Sawtry B 0.

Ryan Mitchell and Steve Lakey of Yaxley RBL have won all four of their matches this season.

Division Two: 1 Ortongate Sports Bar B P3 16pts, 2 Broadway Pioneers P3 12pts, 3 S Bar A P4 10pts, 4 Broadway C P3 9pts, 5 Fletton B P3 9pts, 6 Sawtry G P3 8pts, 7 Fletton C P4 7pts.

Results: Broadway C 2, Ortongate Sports Bar B 3; Fletton C 3, S Bar A 2 (Nathan Baker 59 break); Sawtry G 1, Broadway Pioneers 4.

Maz Iqbal (Ortongate Sports Bar B) and Nathan Baker (S Bar A) have won all four of their matches so far this season.

GOLF

Results from around the local clubs…

ELTON FURZE

Seniors: White Tee mixed stableford qualifier: Division One: 1 Ron Yemc, 2 Sean Melia, 3 Petrus Stadler. Division Two: 1 Les Wells, 2 Gary Hodson, 3 Harvey Davenport. Division Three: 1 John Harrison, 2 Mike Plews, 3 Jon Croke.

Match: Elton beat Bourn 4-2: Elton names only: David Pope & Roger Mayhew W 6&4; Mickey Graham & David Tansley W 2&1; Steve Mansfield & Trevor Pike L 3&2; Richard Freeborough & John Gibson 2&1; David Rawson & Gary Hodson W 2&1; John Dewis & David Riley W 2&1.

NENE PARK

Men: Woodman Trophy TW: Division One: 1 Ben Ferguson 43pts, 2 Jack Baxter 41, 3rd Gary Meisel 40. Division Two: 1 Chris Orr 39pts, 2 Trevor Smith 38, 3 Martin Kaloc 36.

Ladies: Autumn Vase TW: Division One: 1 Liz Norfolk 38pts. 2 Anne Curwen 38, 3 Maggie Davey 37. Division Two: 1 Julie Tee 36pts, 2 Jenny Walters 36, 3 Pam King 35.

Mixed: Summer Knockout OM: Gary Meisel & Rosie Stafford beat Rocky Chapman and Caroline Wagstaff in the final 4&3