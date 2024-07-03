Top Yard talents Aamir and Amat strike gold in Hull

Aamir Shirazi after his latest gold medal win in Hull.

​Top Yard Boxing Club talent Aamir Shirazi has claimed his third Box Cup gold medal of the last four months.

​​Shirazi was in Hull last weekend and claimed victory in his 50th bout, a semi-final win over James Smith from Rourkeys at 54kg.

And the 17 year-old followed that up with a classy display in the final against Wyatt Holden from Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shirazi has fought Smith four times now and won every time. Smith came out flying this time to try and rough Shirazi up close, while not allowing him space.

Amat Jobe (left) and Aamir Shirazi after their golden performances in Hull.

Shirazi's quick feet made it difficult for Smith, but he had some success and it was a tough, even first round.

But the final two rounds saw Shirazi change gears to show his quality as he picked off his opponent at will.

Holden had a similar style to Shirazi, but the city fighter was too slick throughout in the final after launching a barrage of punches in the opening 10 seconds which completely unsettled the local man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hard-hitting Amat Jobe was also in action for Top Yard in Hull in a three-day Olympic-style open class boxing tournament for the best fighters from around the UK.

Jobe went straight into a final against Kaylum Storey from Boston Town ABC in a fight for gold.

And the 22 year-old Top Yard star didn’t disappoint his growing army of fans as he delivered a typically explosive performance.

Jobe went looking for the knockout from the first bell and in the opening round he wobbled Storey, who did well to survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storey's defensive tactics allowed him to last three rounds, but it was all one way as Jobe punished him close up to win decisively by an inevitable unanimous points win.

Top Yard’s Patrick Connors also boxed well in Hull as he claimed a unanimous points win his quarter-final, but a tough semi-final against classy opponent Jamesie Casey saw him bow out of the competition.