Top Yard fighters impressing in skills bouts

They were in action up the A16 at the nearby Spalding Show.
Beanie-Joe Foster took on Keegan Hall from Copperbox ABC while stablemate John-Terry Harris took on
Robert Voiteckovskij, representing hometown fighter Spalding Boxing Academy.
Both youngsters are just 11 years old and both were boxing at 34kg.
In just their second skills bouts, the Top Yards duo put in very good performances.
Skills bouts are specifically for the development of young boxers in preparation of competitive bouts.
Coach Andy Hutchins said: “I was blown away at the skill levels from both boys, these could have
easily been competitive bouts.
"Beanie-Joe and John-Terry work so hard in training and showed the results of their hard work paying off.”