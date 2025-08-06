Top Yard Boxing Club stars claim five fantastic gold medals at prestigious Manchester event

Representing Top Yard Boxing Club in Manchester were, from the left, Lewis Burton, Henry Doe senior, Henry Doe, Ismael Arif, Tarley Webb, Marin Rocky Owen & Bilal Javed.

Top Yard Boxing Club stars were in top form at the prestigious Manchester Box Cup.

The city fighters won a fantastic five gold medals to confirm their reputation for producing great prospects.

Ismael Arif earned praise from John Fury, the father of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, for his final performance against Renegade Fitness Academy’s Kieron Simmons.

Arif was sharp from the start with his awkward southpaw style causing problems and relentless pressure was too much for his opponent. This was a strong, dominant performance from Arif who beat his opponent convincingly with two standing counts in the second round forcing the referee to stop the contest.

Lewis Burton (14) was up next taking on Layton Lord at 52kg from Ancoats Lads. Burton continued his outstanding form against a taller boy. Burton took his time to figure out his opponent’s game plan in the first round, but the second round saw the local lad engaging more and using his slips and counters well to get some good scoring shots through. Burton began to break his opponent down in the third round to claim a unanimous points win.

Martin Rocky Owen (12) at 36 kg took on Isaiah Todd West Warwick BC next. West was up for it, coming out very strong throwing non-stop punches, but Owen is an expert in the art of not getting hit.

Owen then delivered fine hooks and uppercuts took so much control he forced a standing eight count on his way to a comfortable points win.

Tarley Webb (15) took on James Hackett from Tredagh BC in Ireland in his final. Webb looked very relaxed and boxed on his front foot getting the better of the exchanges with his fast pace. The second round saw Webb step up the pace catching his Irish opponent often with his click moves. The third round was just front foot pressure and non-stop punching from Webb who was another unanimous points winner,

Finally, Top Yard’s Henry Doe (14) and Newark’s Jack Hillier from Lions Den fought in a 56kg final. This was set up to be a very close match as Hillier was known to be an aggressive front foot boxer and Doe os a slick. fast paced-mover who is not afraid to let his hands go.

Hillier came out as expected on the front foot, but Doe met him toe-to-toe. Both had success in an action packed first round. In the second, Doe followed instructions waiting for Hillier to throw, stepping to his side and check hooking and and in the third round he stuck to the plan of countering his opponent. Doe’s high boxing IQ saw him through to claim his club’s fifth gold.

There was also great performances from the club’s 13 year-old Hoyland twins, Andra and Amos who missed out on medals after suffering close points defeat.