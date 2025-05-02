Top Yard boxer Aamir aces it in Falkirk while Police Club's Lewis made hay in Billericay

Aamir Shirazi (red) in action in Falkirk.

Top Yard teenager Aamir Shirazi has picked up another prestigious Box Cup title.

The 18 year-old went straight into the final of the Caledonia Box Cup in Falkirk, an open event for the country’s leading amateur fighters.

Shirazi took on Preston Wills from Rushden and Higham BC at a new weight of 57kg and the city lad showed slick footwork, solid defence and ruthless inside work, targeting his opponent’s body from both sides with crunching hooks and uppercuts, from the start.

Wills was no mug, but he had no answer to Shirazi’s fast hands and powerful combinations and the multiple national champion won unanimously on points.

Aamir Shirazi (left), Archie Broom and Top Yard Boxing Club coaches.

Shirazi’s performance was enough for him to be voted the best youth boxer of the entire three-day tournament for which he received the ‘Caledonia Best Boxer’s Belt.’

Top Yard clubmate Archie Broom (16) was also in action in Falkirk. He had a tough task against two-time Scottish champion Oliver Jackson at 67kg, but he delivered a personal best display which ended in a narrow points defeat after a crowd-pleasing tear-up.

Jackson dominated the first round, but Broom took the second before the home fighter got a second wind to pinch the final round.

POLICE CLUB

Lewis Hay (left) and Harry McQuade.

Senior talent Lewis Hay (22) claimed a superb unanimous points win over a much heavier opponent at a show in Billericay.

Hay fought Ronnie Payne from Rayleigh ABC in Suffolk at 74kg and dominated the centre of the ring while throwing excellent punching combinations on the inside. His superior ringcraft set up a win in what was a good warm-up for the prestigious Box Cup events in May.

Young Harry McQuade (13) enjoyed a superb skills bout against Tommy O’Brien from Rayne ABC in Essex. The non-scoring bout became a brilliant toe-to-toe battle with McQuade showing off great precision skills.