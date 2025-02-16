Top snooker prize for Turner after dominant day-long display

By Alan Swann
Published 16th Feb 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 15:55 BST
Champion Jamie Turner (right) with Tom Parry before the final.Champion Jamie Turner (right) with Tom Parry before the final.
​Jamie Turner defeated Tom Parry in the final to lift the Tony Gregory Trophy and pocket the £500 first prize in the Legends Tour Snooker Classic at the Court Club, Bretton.

​The Skegness potter won the final 2-0 to complete a dominant day-long display.

Turner only dropped one frame throughout a high quality day's play, as he beat Daniel Cracknell 3-1 in his opening match, before easing past former professionals Harvey Chandler and Ryan Thomerson, both by 2-0 scorelines to secure his third Legends Tour title.

Newmarket man Parry, who collected £225 as runner-up, notched up wins over Richard Jones, Steven Waldron and Alex Clenshaw en route to the final.

Ipswich star Paul Sparrow took the highest break prize with an 89.

Sixteen players took part in the event including local hope Steve Martin who lost to Clenshaw.

