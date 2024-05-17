'Top Boy' Jacob was in cracking form for City of Peterborough Swimming Club once more
There were 34 clubs at the event and only Basildon Phoenix accumulated more points than COPs.
A standout achievement came from 14-year-old COPs star Jacob Bacon, who clinched the title of ‘Top Boy’.
He once more showcased his exceptional skill and dedication in the pool.
And not far behind was clubmate Kieran Ng who secured a commendable third place.
In total COPs won 25 gold medals, 22 silver medals and 20 bronze medals, plus the club’s swimmers reached 166 finals between them.
COPs head coach Ben Negus said: "We are immensely proud of our swimmers' outstanding performances at the East Region Swimming Championships.
"Their dedication and determination has been truly inspiring and we look forward to building on this success in future competitions."
COPs is a premier swimming club dedicated to fostering talent and promoting excellence in the sport.
They have a strong history of beating bigger clubs at the biggest events.
