Police people at the BBC Cambs awards night, from the left, coach Lea Pearce, Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston and boxer Alfie Pearce.

​The Peterborough Police Boxing Club have won a prestigious award.

​The city club, which is based in Paston, won the Community Group prize at BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s ‘Make a Difference’ awards.

They received the award at a ceremony at Hinxton Hall near Cambridge after a nomination from the parent of a boxer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Police Club is run by serving police officers, Chris and Vicki Baker, with a view to help young people deal with aggression or behavioural issues in a controlled way.

"My son is so excited to go every Friday," the grateful parent said. "He recently won an award and said, 'Mum, I never thought I would win anything in my life.' I am forever grateful to Vicki and Chris. They really are real-life heroes."

Vicki Baker said: "We are one family, and it seems strange when you say it because everyone has come from such different backgrounds.

"If they didn't have the gym, they probably would be hanging about the street and getting involved in antisocial behaviour."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Baker added: “We had strong competition and plenty of it, but this just shows what a difference our club makes to so many people in the community.

"Our boxers know we want the best for each and every one of them and we have amazing coaches who dedicate their time and passion to coaching. Parents and supporters are never forgotten either. As a boxing family, we all make a difference.”

Police Club boxers are usually in action somewhere in the country every weekend.

The club had two lads in action on the Eastern Counties Billericay show in Essex last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up in his first skills bout was 13 year-old William McDonagh Jnr against Ethan Knox at 65kg from Doncaster Plantworks ABC. There is no winner or loser in skills bouts.

Chris Baker said: “This was a great first performance from William who showed off his quality and southpaw skills.

“William dominated every round with very classy counter punching. There are great things to come from this young boxer.”

Baker also has high hopes for 11 year-old Martin Rocky Owen who took on Chael Hart, also from Doncaster Plantworks ABC, at 35kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baker reported: “This was a very explosive performance from Rocky who dominated from the first bell by holding the centre of the ring well.

"Rocky found his range with ease in the first round, landing the jab and quality counter backhands.

"The second round was much of the same with Rocky’s inside work to the head and body far superior to Hart’s. In the third round Rocky went through the gears, his triggers and counter punches were brilliant making Hart fall short with his big power hooks.

"It was an action packed, toe-to-toe battle which really did get the crowd going and Rocky deserved his win against a lad who had been unbeaten in his four previous fights."