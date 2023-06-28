Full-back Tootle joined forward Ben Fowkes as a new addition to the Sports squad for the 2023-24 National League North season.

Tootle (32) played over 200 games for Crewe Alexandra before moving to Shrewsbury Town, Notts County and Chesterfield.

He was at lower level Grantham Town last season.

Matt Tootle flanked by Peterborough Sports joint managers Luke Steele (left) and Michael Gash (right). Photo: Lillianna Armstrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gash said: “Matt’s a top player and a leader on and off the field. This is a great coup for our club and we look forward to working with him.”

Tootle added: “I’m delighted to have sorted this as I really feel it’s a club building the right way and I’m excited to be a part of it.

"All the fans at my clubs will say I always give my all and leave everything on the pitch.

"I’m very attack-minded as I get older I’ve become more of a leader. I hope to use my exprience to the club’s advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to be successful, but I also want to enjoy it. I just love playing football.”

Sports joint boss Michael Gash said Tootle’s signing was a great coup.