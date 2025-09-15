Ton-up Peterborough RUFC win again, Lions beaten, but Oundle off the mark at National League level

Dylan Evans in possession for Peterborough RUFC. Photo David Gibbons

Peterborough RUFC have smashed through the 100-point barrier after just two matches in the Regional 2 Midlands East Division.

Borough ran in 10 tries in a 60-36 romp at Wellingborough and are now second in the table after winning both of their opening matches and picking up a pair of bonus points.

Things are about to get a lot tougher next Saturday though as the city side are at home to leaders, and hot title favourites, Bedford Athletic at Fortress Fengate (3pm kick off).

Borough dominated the set pieces in Wellingborough which gave talented backs the chance to show off their skills. There was a steady procession of tries with five scored in each half, although regular lapses of concentration meant the home side could also keep their score ticking over.

Rob Jacobs crossed after just 2 minutes with Nic Langton (2), Ian Williams and Dylan Evans also touching down before the interval. Byron Van Uden converted 4 of the tries and added a fifth in the second period after further tries from Josh Casbon, on-loan Oundle forward Sio Ma’asi, Pat Webb and Evans, while Langton completed his hat-trick.

Borough were excellent in the first 20 minutes of the second period before complacency kicked in enabling a young Wellingborough side to run in 5 tries of their own.

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “To score 10 tries in any game and to pick up two bonus point wins are things we will always be happy about. But it wasn't the perfect performance and the lads know that and will keep trying to improve as the season goes on.

"We had two players, Tom Kemp and Daniel Foreman, make their league debuts and they really looked at home at the level. I have to mention Nic Langton who scored 3 great team tries and coaches ‘man of the match’ Dylan Evans who was just excellent and made so many breaks and hundreds of metres during the game.

"Next up is the League favourites Bedford Athletic. It goes without saying we will have to be near perfect to topple them. We are at Fortress Fengate so hopefully the home crowd and can lift the lads.

"As players and coaches you love games like this, the chance to test yourself when you have nothing to lose. The pressure is all on Athletic so we just need to front up and get stuck into them from the start."

ROUND-UP

Stamford are playing at Borough’s level this season and they opened their win account with a handsome 43-19 home success over Old Coventrians. The scores were level at 12-12 at the break before the hosts ran amok.

And Oundle are off the mark at National League Two East level after a spectacular game in Bury St Edmunds. It finished 47-43 with Rian Hamilton grabbing the decisive try 5 minutes from time. Tevita Vaenuku, Cormac Calnan, Shay Kerry, Grant Snelling, Joseph Bercis and Taylor Gourley also touched down with Ben Young kicking the rest of the points.

Oundle host an iconic rugby name in London Welsh at Occupation Road next Saturday (2pm).

Peterborough Lions are propping up Counties 2 Midlands East after a 26-10 defeat at Rushden & Higham made it 2 defeats in 2 games, but Oundle seconds are second. Their scheduled opponents last weekend, Brackley, conceded the game.

Thorney’s perfect start to life in Counties 2 Counties continued after a terrific end-to end tussle with Mersea Island at the Ron Jacobs Playing Field. It finished 39-36 to the villagers after Aidan Tipton, Marcus Bradshaw and Michael Croucher claimed two tries apiece and Owen Davies kicked 3 conversions and a penalty.