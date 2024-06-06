Toby’s rink tips the scales as Hunts win big bowls cup tie
Beaten finalists in the competition last year, Hunts collected a healthy 16 points as they claimed a 125-96 victory.
Rink honours were shared at three apiece, but a whopping 31-11 win for the young quartet skipped by Toby Furzeland tipped the scales in favour of Hunts.
There were also crucial rink wins for those led by Tristan Morton (22-10) and Glyn Milbourne (19-17).
It was a good all-round team effort thoughm as the three rinks that lost ensured they were right in their matches and only ended up with a total deficit of five shots.
Hunts are back in action on Saturday and will be aiming to another victory in their match against local rivals Cambridgeshire at St Neots.
Middleton Cup result: Hunts 125 (16) Beds 96 (6) - (Hunts rinks only)
Paul Dalliday, Tom Fielding, Peter Brown, Simon Law lost 16-17; Simon Leader, Mike Robertson, John Earl, Tristan Morton won 22-10; Matt Nickerson, Sam Brugnoli, Mac May, Toby Furzeland won 31-11; Ollie Jeapes, Michael Jeapes, Tom Swannell, Phil Exley lost 17-20; Tom Newman, Ryan O'Flanagan, Joe Randall, Glyn Milbourne won 19-17; Brian Martin, Kieran Murray, James Harford, Ean Morton lost 20-21.
THE Hunts women's junior team reached the regional final of the Amy Rosebowl competition with a comfortable 57-26 defeat of Suffolk at Brampton.
Amy Rosebowl result: Hunts beat Suffolk 57-26 (Hunts rinks only):
Sophie Morton, R. Holt, Sophie Purell, Rebecca Moorbey won 19-13; Jorja Jackson, C. Jackson, Maddy Leader, Chloe Brett won 38-13.PARKWAY defeated Whittlesey Manor 40-26 in the Bowls England two fours competition.
It was the Morton brothers, Ean (23-16) and Tristan (17-10), who skipped the successful rinks.
NORTHANTS' Adams Cup team bounced back from the previous week's drubbing at the hands of Suffolk in winning style.
They took on newly-promoted North Cambs at March Town and performed well to claim a 180-155 victory.
Northants collected 17 of the 22 points on offer on the day.
There were rink wins for County president Martyn Dolby (37-25), Roger Strong (29-18) and Graham Agger (33-21).
There was also a draw for team captain Ray Keating (30-30). There were only two losing rinks, who lost just 10 points between them.
Both the Adams and Newton teams are in action on Saturday away to Lincolnshire.
Adams Cup result: Northants 180 (17) North Cambs 155 (5) - (Northants rinks only):
Wayne Morris, Mark Pye, Martyn Dolby won 37-15; Jeff Clipston, Mick Greaves, Ray Keating drew 30-30; A lly McNaughton, John Holroyd, Kevin Vinter lost 25-28; Duncan Lee, Mick Linnell, Darren Middleton lost 26-33; Martin Prudhoe, Robert Heath, Roger Strong won 29-18; Trevor Smith, Dudley Smith, Graham Agger won 33-21.