Toby’s rink tips the scales as Hunts win big bowls cup tie

The Hunts team that won a Hunts Middletons Cup tie. Photo David Lowndes.

​Huntingdonshire made a winning start to their Bowls England Middleton Cup campaign at the expense of Bedfordshire at Parkway last weekend.

Beaten finalists in the competition last year, Hunts collected a healthy 16 points as they claimed a 125-96 victory.

Rink honours were shared at three apiece, but a whopping 31-11 win for the young quartet skipped by Toby Furzeland tipped the scales in favour of Hunts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were also crucial rink wins for those led by Tristan Morton (22-10) and Glyn Milbourne (19-17).

Simon Law bowling for Hunts. Photo David Lowndes.

It was a good all-round team effort thoughm as the three rinks that lost ensured they were right in their matches and only ended up with a total deficit of five shots.

Hunts are back in action on Saturday and will be aiming to another victory in their match against local rivals Cambridgeshire at St Neots.

Middleton Cup result: Hunts 125 (16) Beds 96 (6) - (Hunts rinks only)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Dalliday, Tom Fielding, Peter Brown, Simon Law lost 16-17; Simon Leader, Mike Robertson, John Earl, Tristan Morton won 22-10; Matt Nickerson, Sam Brugnoli, Mac May, Toby Furzeland won 31-11; Ollie Jeapes, Michael Jeapes, Tom Swannell, Phil Exley lost 17-20; Tom Newman, Ryan O'Flanagan, Joe Randall, Glyn Milbourne won 19-17; Brian Martin, Kieran Murray, James Harford, Ean Morton lost 20-21.

James Harford bowling for Hunts. Photo David Lowndes.

THE Hunts women's junior team reached the regional final of the Amy Rosebowl competition with a comfortable 57-26 defeat of Suffolk at Brampton.

Amy Rosebowl result: Hunts beat Suffolk 57-26 (Hunts rinks only):

Sophie Morton, R. Holt, Sophie Purell, Rebecca Moorbey won 19-13; Jorja Jackson, C. Jackson, Maddy Leader, Chloe Brett won 38-13.PARKWAY defeated Whittlesey Manor 40-26 in the Bowls England two fours competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the Morton brothers, Ean (23-16) and Tristan (17-10), who skipped the successful rinks.

NORTHANTS' Adams Cup team bounced back from the previous week's drubbing at the hands of Suffolk in winning style.

They took on newly-promoted North Cambs at March Town and performed well to claim a 180-155 victory.

Northants collected 17 of the 22 points on offer on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were rink wins for County president Martyn Dolby (37-25), Roger Strong (29-18) and Graham Agger (33-21).

There was also a draw for team captain Ray Keating (30-30). There were only two losing rinks, who lost just 10 points between them.

Both the Adams and Newton teams are in action on Saturday away to Lincolnshire.

Adams Cup result: Northants 180 (17) North Cambs 155 (5) - (Northants rinks only):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad