Thorney trainer’s horse is the subject of a big gamble for a televised race at Wetherby

Wetherby racecourse. (Photo by Tim Goode-Pool/Getty Images).

The eight-year-old runs in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle with Jack Andrews aboard. The son of Haafhd has been the subject of a major gamble in the last few days, having opened at 20/1, he is now into 15/2 for the extended two miles and three furlong event.

Haafapiece has recorded three wins from 24 starts over hurdles, but had shaped with plenty of promise earlier this year. Third at Wetherby in March, he went on to chase home the exciting Ajero at Huntingdon. Well-beaten in a competitive handicap at Sandown on his final start last term, he looks primed to run well on his return to action.

His main rivals include Mackenburg who is the current 9/2 favourite for Donald McCain. The six-year-old was an impressive winner at Kempton in April and he now makes his handicap debut in this event. He is clearly the one to beat given his smart as a novice. Another contender is Our Surprise who finished fourth at Fontwell on his return to action having undergone wind surgery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other contenders include Golden Robin who was third at Doncaster when last seen, last time out scorers Pagero and Rattle Owl, whilst Sheriff Garrett is another contender judged on his placed efforts at Hexham this season.

Sly also saddles a runner at Huntingdon on Sunday afternoon (October 31) when Xcitations targets success in a Novices’ Chase at 2.50pm. The six-year-old makes his debut over fences having finished a good second in a handicap at Warwick in May.

His six rivals include the exciting Cadzand who has won three of his last five starts and looks the type who will improve over fences. Another contender is Champagnesuperover who was pulled-up in a G1 novice hurdle last month, but looks to have the size and scope for a test over fences.