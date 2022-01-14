Thorney trainer has two runners at Wetherby
Thorney trainer Pam Sly is no stranger to success at Wetherby and she targets more glory at the track tomorrow (January 15) with two leading contenders.
Sly, best known for saddling Speciosa to Classic glory in 2006 has already enjoyed six winners from 36 National Hunt runners this term, whilst she has recorded 18 winners at Wetherby over the years – a fine record.
Sly’s first runner is Fransham in the Handicap Chase (2.12pm). The eight-year-old was successful at Wetherby in November on his second start over fences, keeping on strongly to score in fine style by three and three-quarter lengths.
Fransham’s latest effort also came at Wetherby in late December when he was still travelling well before falling at the fourth-last fence. He had not been asked for maximum effort on that occasion and he gave the impression there was more to come. This looks a competitive event with Cornerstone Lad and Hollywoodien both boasting winning form at the track.
However, Fransham looks capable of plenty more improvement and looks sure to run well for Sly under 5lb claimer Jack Andrews.
In the 2.47pm, a competitive Handicap Hurdle, Andrews is once again on board the consistent Haafapiece. The nine-year-old took advantage of a dropping handicap mark to score at Wetherby in fine style in October, staying on strongly to record a comfortable victory.
The nine-year-old again shaped with plenty of promise at Wetherby in December when travelling stylishly into contention before making a bad mistake at the final flight which may have cost him victory. Only beaten a length and a half, there is clearly more improvement to come from Haafapiece who runs off the same handicap mark of 132. He should ultimately prove better than that mark and there looks to be more mileage in another big run from the nine-year-old in this event.