Thorney trainer has two runners at Wetherby

Horse racing action from Wetherby. Photo: Getty Images.

Sly, best known for saddling Speciosa to Classic glory in 2006 has already enjoyed six winners from 36 National Hunt runners this term, whilst she has recorded 18 winners at Wetherby over the years – a fine record.

Sly’s first runner is Fransham in the Handicap Chase (2.12pm). The eight-year-old was successful at Wetherby in November on his second start over fences, keeping on strongly to score in fine style by three and three-quarter lengths.

Fransham’s latest effort also came at Wetherby in late December when he was still travelling well before falling at the fourth-last fence. He had not been asked for maximum effort on that occasion and he gave the impression there was more to come. This looks a competitive event with Cornerstone Lad and Hollywoodien both boasting winning form at the track.

However, Fransham looks capable of plenty more improvement and looks sure to run well for Sly under 5lb claimer Jack Andrews.

In the 2.47pm, a competitive Handicap Hurdle, Andrews is once again on board the consistent Haafapiece. The nine-year-old took advantage of a dropping handicap mark to score at Wetherby in fine style in October, staying on strongly to record a comfortable victory.