Thorney horse landed a Wetherby gamble for trainer Pam Sly

Racing at Wetherby. Photo: Getty Images.

The eight-year-old was returning from a 189-day break in the handicap hurdle over an extended two miles and three furlongs. Ridden by Jack Andrews, the son of Haafhd went off at 15/2 for the 14-runner event after attracing plenty of support leading up to the race.

Having travelled strongly into contention Haafapiece engaged in a prolonged battle with Our Surprise in the home straight. However, Haafapiece showed a good attitude in the closing stages, staying on resolutely all the way to the line to record a length and a quarter success.

Owned by Mrs Tilly Coles, this was a fifth career win for Haafapiece and his fourth success over hurdles. It was also a notable win for Sly given she also bred the winner.

Looking ahead Haafapiece has been raised 5lb for that win, but he remains a hurdler with more improvement in him. Whilst a higher mark will not make life any easier, two and a half-miles could be a perfect trip and he also seemed to relish running on quite a flat track at Wetherby. He looks capable of landing more prizes this term if he can get the ground to suit given his progressive profile.

Sly is operating at a 16% strike-rate in the last two weeks with one winner from six runners, highlighting the good form of her string.