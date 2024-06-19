There was a thrilling finish to the first Grand Prix of the season

Ben Heron leads James Orrell and Andrew Jakeman during the Eye Grand Prix.

​The first race in the Peterborough 5k Grand Prix series at Eye featured a fine finish from James Orrell of Hunts AC when he out-sprinted Helpston’s Ben Heron to win by just one second in a time of 15.25.

The fast-finishing pair finished ahead of 2022 Grand Prix winner Andrew Jakeman of March AC who placed 3rd with a 15.38 clocking.

Yaxley’s Kayleigh Longfoot was the first lady over the line in a time of 18.37 with March AC’s Kanina O’Neill runner up in 18.48.

The performances of the day happened a little further down the ladies field where 56 year-old Philippa Taylor of Helpston placed 6th in a time of 19.54. Perhaps even more impressive was the run of Yaxley’s Ros Loutit who placed 8th with a 20.16 clocking at the age of 61.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC were led home by Kai Chilvers who finished 9th in 15.56. Chilvers was at the head of a group of three PANVAC men with Tobias Goodwin 10th in 15.58 and Stuart Haw 11 seconds further back in 11th place. PANVAC had seven of the first 21 finishers with Kirk Brawn, Craig Al-Rousi, Alex Curtis and Steve Wilkinson all going well.

Helpston Harriers boasted three top 20 finishers with George Bailey 13th in 16.18 and James Gelsthorpe 18th with a 16.40 clocking.

Thorney were led home by 28th placed Elijah Goodwin, while 34th placed Darren Hillier was the first Yaxley man over the line.

Scott Meadows in 44th place was the leading Bushfield man one place ahead of Eye’s Owen Beale.

Yaxley's Abbi Branston clicked 20.26 to finish as 12th lady with Helpston’s Shara Jones 13th and Zion Demba of Thorney 14th.

There were top 20 finishes for Laura Fountain of Bushfield and for PANVAC pair Rebecca Lee and Alison Staines.

The junior 3km race was dominated by Hunts AC youngsters with Milo Gray winning in 9.44 and Freya Harris clocking 11.48 to finish as first girl.

Eighth placed Noah Randall of Thorney AC was the leading local boy while PANVAC’s Izzy Hurn was the 4th girl home. Rosie Ackerman of PANVAC and Thorney’s Elena Faulkner also made the top 10.