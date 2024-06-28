Action from a Peterborough Royals game.

​The top-class Peterborough Royals Women’s American Football team returns to action this weekend.

​The city stars play in the National Women’s Football League against the top teams in the country.

And they open their competitive season with a home game against the Manchester Titans at Peterborough Lions Rugby Club in Bretton Park on Saturday (1pm kick off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royals have been boosted by the arrival of several new players including Vicki Lucas who is part of the GB training team and who has moved to the city side from Kent Exiles.

Action from a Peterborough Royals game. Photo Mick Sutterby.

Amy Martin, Laura Steven’s, Chloe Green and Kate Rattigan are also new members of the Royals.

It’s free entry to Saturday’s match with the main gates opening at 12:30pm.

The club bar will also open with a BBQ, tombola and cake sales among the other attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When established in 2016 the Peterborough Royals were the first and only Women’s American Football team in Cambridgeshire.

The club have since competed in regional and national tournaments as well as international camps and some of our players have been invited to train and represent Great Britain, including Tanya Dales who has appeared in European and World Championship competitions.