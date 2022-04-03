The Peterborough Panthers open their season against a much-improved Ipswich Witches on Monday

New Panthers signing Ben Basso.

Six of the seven title winners take to the Showground track in their opening tie with young Danish talent Ben Basso making his debut for the club.

Basso has signed to replace the retired Bjarne Pedersen, who enjoyed a successful farewell meeting at Poole last Week.

Crendon Panthers boss Rob Lyon has admitted Basso was by far the club’s first choice and he’s happy to have six of his title winners back.

Panthers manager Rob Lyons.

Ipswich, meanwhile, have made some exciting signings in the winter with the return of 2017 World Champion Jason Doyle to British racing after two years based in Poland and Troy Batchelor, a former Grand Prix racer, is on a bargain average and should improve dramatically.

Lyon said: “The bottom line is we wouldn’t have brought all six riders back if we didn’t feel confident they could do the job, and they’ll be out to retain the title, but the League Cup is the first competition we’ll be aiming for.

“Ipswich have changed their team around, they’ve got an out-and-out Number one in ‘Doyley’, and they’ve brought in Troy Batchelor who could be key to their season. I’m sure this will be a tough opening night for us – let’s see how it goes!”

Panthers are in a League Cup group which also includes King’s Lynn and the winners will face the winners of the northern section featuring Belle Vue, Sheffield and Wolverhampton, in the final.

Panthers: Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Ulrich Ostergaard, Hans Andersen, Chris Harris, Ben Basso, Joran Palin.