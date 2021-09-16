The Peterborough & Nene Valley wins kept flowing thanks to some outstanding throwing

Chloe Finlay.

The club have won their last four Southern League North Division matches to easily top their mini-league.

Mindaugas Jurksa won the shot with a throw of 15.01m. Ranked number 20 in the UK Jurksa will now head back to Lithuania to prepare for the world deaf games next May.

James Dods who is ranked at 15 in the UK won the B shot with a throw of 14.90m.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC also had two non scorers in the event with both Simon Achurch and Kevin Bates ranked top 10 in their age groups.

Jurksa also won the discus with a new club record of 41.07m, and just pipped Martin Tinkler who won the B competition with a seasons best 40.98m.

Simon Achurch gained maximum points in the hammer, while Sean Reidy won the B javelin in addition to his customary 400m hurdles win.

The female throwers were no less successful and Becki Hall threw 12.12m to win the shot. Andrea Jenkins went furthest in the B competition, and also won the discus and hammer.

Ellie May Stokes threw 32.92m for her javelin win. In addition she also won the triple jump.

Angus Bowling set a new club pole vault record of 3.80m while taking maximum points at Bedford

Alastar Phelan lead the 800m gun to tape to win in 2:05.40, after missing his 400mh event because of traffic delays on the A1M,

Dylan Phillips won the high and triple jumps with Holly Aslin winning the ladies B long jump. Under 17 Katie Marsh set a new PB of 5.17m when finishing 2nd in the A long jump.

Grigorij Kondratovic won the B high jump.

On the track Chloe Finlay won the ladies 5,000m in a seasons best 18:44 and Ellie Rainbow sprinted away to win the 1,500m in 5:17.1.

Helena Darragh clocked 62.1 for a B 400m win, while Luke Phillips was first in the men’s race in 53.00.