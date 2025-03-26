The latest local bowls, cricket, cycling, darts and golf results and news

Northants women's president Jess Bolam and Northants men's chairman Martyn Dolby with the Ean Eagle Trophy.

The annual indoor bowls challenge match between Northants ladies and the men at Peterborough & District ended in an overwhelming victory for the men.

They won across all six rinks of three-bowl triples for a 176-48 victory to retain the Ean Eagle Trophy. The teams were led by ladies president Jess Bolam and men's chairman, and immediate past president, Martyn Dolby.

RESULT

Northants Men 176, Northants Women 48

Michael Humphreys, Malcolm Mitchell, John Earl beat Sue Mansbridge, Jess Bolam, Sheila Craig 33-7; Dave Corney, Melvyn Beck, Graham Agger beat Fiona Richardson, Hazel Brewin, Liz Hext 17-13; Peter Linnell, Andy Cox, Martyn Dolby beat Karen Porter, Shirley Suffling, Rita Downs 23-7; John Suffling, Neil Wright, Kevin Vinter beat Penny Hart, Gill King, Marlene Osborne 37-3; Ally McNaughton, Dudley Smith, Simon Law beat Terri Handley, Val Du'Kett, Chris Ford 44-2; Mick Porter, Brian Bassam, Paul Buckley beat Julie Bates, Pam Seymour, Judith O'Neill 17-16.

CRICKET

Peterborough Town CC have unveiled a set of Northants, Hunts and Cambs fixtures to be played at Bretton Gate this summer

May 5: Cambs v Northumberland

May 6: Cambs O60s v Suffolk

May 12: Hunts v RAF

May 27: Cambs O60s v Leics

July 2: Hunts Over 50s v Leics

July 8: Northants EPP v Notts

July 10: Northants EPP v Cricket East

July 22: Northants 2nds v S Asia CA

July 30: Northants 2nds v Surrey.

August 31-Sep 2: Cambs v Staffs.

EPP=Emerging Player Programme

Ufford Park Cricket Club have carried out work to improve their playing surface and dressing rooms. New players are welcome to join the club. Information att uffordpark.play-cricket.com/home.

DARTS Ladies Clubs League

Standings: 1 Boulevard B P17 24pts, 2 Parkway P17 24pts, 3 Yaxley RBL P17 22pts, 4 PSL P17 20pts, 5 Boulevard C P17 16pts, 6 Boulevard A P17 12pts, 8 Boulevard D P16 0pts.

Results: YRBL 2, Parkway 5; PSL 6, Boulevard C 1; Boulevard D 0, Boulevard B 7.

High scores: 100 M. Clark (YRBL x 2), M. Bliszczak (PSL), P. Warburton (PSL).

GOLF Latest results from around the local clubs

Elton furze

Seniors: Yellow Tee Stableford Qualifier: Division 1 – David Smith, 2 Bryn Woods, 3 Paul Milsom. Division Two – 1 Philip Nuttall, 2 Martin Eldridge, 3 Roger Mayhew. Division 3 – 1 David Ballard, 2 Ian Hendry, 3 Roy Taggart.

Texas Scramble: 1 K.Huntley/A. Anderson/R. Freeborough, 2 P. Milsom/D. Tansley/D. Rawson, 3 B. Woods/C. Caffyn/P. Hingston.

Ladies: Fun Competition: 1 Margaret Seed/Anne Milsom/Janet Leitch, 2 Anne Blagden/Karen Mason/Shirley Simpson, 3rd Liz Titheridge/Anne Wood/Karin Henderson.Seniors

Midweek Stableford: 1 Margaret Seed, 2 Sue Pawson, 3 Georgina Matthews.

Nene Park

Men: Pairs Texas Scramble TW: 1 Gary Meisel/Mike Brenchley. 66/59, 2 Keith Philips/Micky Bosworth 69/61, 3 Scott Oestel/Craig Shelton 65/62

CYCLING

Peterborough Cycling Club’s Paul Pardoe was an individual winner and a team winner in the opening race of the Northampton & District Cycling Association TT series.

Pardoe broke a course record which had stood for 7 years when finishing 19 seconds clear of the field in 19.23. Kevin Hobbs, who finished 9th in 21,15, Malcolm Smith and Mark Tomlinson helped Pardoe win the team race. Tomlinson broke his own personal best on the course by over 2 minutes.