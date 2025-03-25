The Hicks Martial Arts Club still getting a kick out of young Aryia's amazing progress

Aryia Townsend receives one of her trophies from Peterborough Series organiser Andrew Hicks. Photo: Title Sport Photography

Aryia Townsend was again the star turn as Hicks Kickboxing team dominated a Peterborough Series event at Bushfield Sports Centre.

Aryia won the under 9 open weight category as well as two other gold medals. She also picked up a silver medal and a bronze medal so she was an unsurprising winner of her club’s ‘female fighter of the day’ award.

Josh Leonard won the ‘boy’s fighter’ award after winning a silver medal and a bronze medal despite stepping up in age and weight categories,

In total Hicks club members won 7 golds, 9 silvers and 9 bronzes as well as the open weight success for Townsend. The other gold medalists in the ‘Points’ and ‘Continuous’ formats were Harlee Hooker, Hollie Brook, Ravi Panchal and Sophie hicks.

Josh Leonard lands a kick at the Peterborough Series event. Photo Title Sport Photography

Hicks’ coaches also praised Jax Armstrong who attended his first big competition, and Bob Nash who made his debut in Kata. Rodaina Aly Eid won a bronze medal in her first big competition and Blake Darby was applauded for an excellent fighting display.

The Peterborough Series competition has grown in stature and participation numbers in recent years. Team USA fighter Tyson Wray competed at Bushfield during his UK seminar tour.

Hicks medallists

Gold: Harlee Hooker Boys Points -5ft 6 Advanced; Hollie Brook 10-15 Musical Creative Kata; Aryia Townsend Girls Points 4ft 4 Intermediate/Advanced; Ravi Panchal Boys Con -45kg; Aryia Townsend Girls Con -25kg; Sophie Hicks Girls Con -70kg; Aryia Townsend Open Weight Champion Girls Under 9 Points.

Silver: Aryia Townsend Under 9s Musical Creative Kata; Bob Nash 10-15 Musical Creative Kata; Sophie Hicks 10-15 Musical Weapons Kata; Josh Leonard Boys Points -5ft 2 Advanced; Harlee Hooker Boys Con -50kg; Shiv Panchal Men’s Points -75kg; Kye Prior Men’s Points +85kg; Darcy Williams Ladies Points -70kg; Keris Hooker Junior Ladies Points -55kg.

Bronze: James Thurling 10-15 Musical Creative Kata; Harry Palmer Boys Points -5ft 2 Intermediate; Josh Leonard Boys Points -5ft 6 Advanced; Aryia Townsend Girls Con -30kg Beginner/Intermediate; Rodaina Aly-Eid Girls Con +45kg Beginners; Amir Nash Men’s Points -85kg; Arshan Nash Men’s Points -65kg; Arshan Nash Junior Men’s Points -65kg; Steven Robson Men’s Veterans Points +85kg.