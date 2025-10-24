The city's world champion gymnast proud to have closed one chapter in a glittering career

Jake Jarman after completing his World Championship gold medal winning routine on the floor (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images).

World Championship gold medal winner Jake Jarman was thrilled to finally achieve one of his gymnastics ambitions

The 23 year-old from Gunthorpe has won multiple medals at Olympic Games, World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games, but a win in the floor competition at a major championship when the best in the world were present, had always eluded him.

Until now. Jarman qualified in first place for the World Championship individual floor final in Jakarta, Indonesia and carried that form through to a win in Friday’s final. He beat teammate Luke Whitehouse in a GB 1-2 after a dazzling display full of dramatic acrobatics, including high-tariff triple twist manoeuvres which had the crowd gasping with excitement and his support group in the arena on their feet in delight.

Whitehouse is a triple European champion on the floor whereas Jarman has won just two major medals in the discipline, in the 2024 Paris Olympics when he won bronze and he was also third in the European Championships in Munich in 2022. He won four Commonwealth Games gold medals in Birmingham in 2022 – a GB record – including the floor competition when the field was considerable weaker than in Indonesia

Jake Jarman (right) and Luke Whitehouse celebrate their GB 1-2 at the World Gymnastics Championships (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images).

The Huntingdon Gym Club member won his first World Championship gold in the vault competition in Antwerp, Belgium in 2023, but this victory was sweeter.

"I’ve always seen myself as a floor guy,” Jarman admitted. “Ever since I’ve been pushing myself on the floor and the vault I’ve felt that way, but I’ve always missed out at the major championships, every single one, which has been so frustrating and annoying. I’d only qualified for one floor final in the Europeans and I’ve done quite a few of them.

"I’ve never before reached a World Championship floor final even though I put out these insanely difficult routines and I’ve beaten myself up about that. To constantly miss out in every competition has been gut-wrenching so, to now say I am the world champion, well it feels like I’ve completed a chapter in my career. It’s something I can be really proud about so I would say this gold medal is more special than the vault gold medal.

“I still have a long way to go in my gymnastics career, hopefully as long as I stay injury free. There are still things I want to achieve. I feel like I still have a long way to go. I will appreciate every single moment and every single championship for as long as I can.

"I have a holiday planned now. Having some time off so I can reflect is something I need. Mind you as soon as I finish a competition I want to start competing again even though it’s very tiring!”

Jarman failed to qualify for the vault final.

Jarman’s medals

OLYMPICS

Bronze – Floor

WORLDS

Gold – Floor

Gold – Vault

Bronze – Team

EUROPEANS

Gold – 2 x Vault

Gold – 2 x Team

Silver – 2 X Vault

Silver – 2 X Team

Silver – All Around

COMMONWEALTHS

Gold – Vault

Gold – Floor

Gold – All Around

Gold – Team.